Sun. Jan 5th, 2025
Gaza Israel Live Regional

UN warning over Gaza aid effort

 The UN agency for Palestine refugees warned on Saturday that its operation could be crippled as an impending Israeli ban on it is expected to take effect by the end of January.

In a brief statement, the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) said, “Time is running out for a possible ban on the agency that would prevent it from providing services to millions of Palestinian refugees.”

The statement added that the United Nations “does not plan to replace the agency, and the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, must reverse its decision to ban it.”

On Oct. 28, 2024, the Israeli parliament approved two laws — one bars UNRWA from operating in Israel, set to take effect in three months, while the other ends all Israeli dealings with the UN agency, nullifying all previously signed agreements.

The UN has expressed grave concern over the adoption of the laws, calling on the Israeli government to continue to allow UNRWA to operate and to respect Israel’s obligations under international law.

