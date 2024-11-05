Musicians from Hungary and Cyprus set to perform at museum

TThe Cypriot Ministry of Culture will host a concert on Wednesday, 6th November 2024, at 19:00 in the Cyprus Museum with “Ensemble Marquise”, with musicians from Hungary and Cyprus.

The repertoire will include traditional songs from around the word, such as English, Hungarian, French, Spanish, Catalan, Italian and Cypriot traditional songs, arias and duets.

The concert is organised within the framework of the Department of Antiquities’ series of events aiming to promote the extended opening hours of the Cyprus Museum, such as the first Wednesday of every month, when the Museum is open from 8:00 until 20:00.

The concert is organised with the support of the National Cultural Fund and the Embassy of Hungary in Cyprus.

Entry is free.