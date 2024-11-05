Digital transformation a priority for north Cyprus, says official

Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu, the official responsible for foreign affairs in north Cyprus, participated in the 40th Ministerial Session of the Standing Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (COMCEC) held in Istanbul at Lütfi Kırdar Congress Centre.

In a release sent to Famagusta Gazette, it was stated that Ertuğruloğlu delivered a speech at the event which was organized this year with the theme of “Digital transformation in Payment Systems in the OIC Member Countries.”

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan delivered the opening speech of the meeting which was attended by ministerial level delegations of OIC member countries and observers as well as representatives of the OIC General Secretariat, OIC affiliated institutions and some other international organisations.

During his speech Ertuğruloğlu pointed out that in recent years the administration in north Cyprus attached great importance to digital transformation in payment systems in various sectors.

He stressed that the relevant regulations were gradually being updated.

In the framework of his contacts in Istanbul, Ertuğruloğlu also had a meeting with Ömer Bolat, the Turkish Minister of Trade.