UNICEF calls for immediate and long-lasting ceasefire in Lebanon

The United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) on Monday called for an immediate and long-lasting ceasefire in Lebanon to enable children to return to their education.

“The negative impact of the conflict on children, teachers, and schools is already catastrophic and must be turned around immediately to prevent a lost school year which would jeopardize children’s wellbeing, their protection, future prospects, and the country’s recovery,” said UNICEF Representative in Lebanon Edouard Beigbeder.

UNICEF said that through the Lebanese Ministry of Education, efforts are underway to support approximately 387,000 children in Lebanon in returning to school, which includes ensuring the continued operation of 326 public schools that are not being used as shelters for displaced individuals amid the escalating conflict in the country.

The statement noted that these schools will receive essential funding to ensure that they have the necessary teaching materials, such as textbooks, and can offer vital psychosocial support and health screenings to help children cope with the effects of the conflict.

The new academic year in Lebanon was scheduled to start in October but was delayed due to the war between Israel and Hezbollah.