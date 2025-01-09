New wildfire breaks out in Hollywood Hills

Five people have died in the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles. The fire in Pacific Palisades is being described as the most destructive in Los Angeles’ recent history.

So far, more than 1,000 buildings, including a number of residential homes, have been destroyed. The 2008 Sayre Fire destroyed more than 600 buildings, surpassing the 1961 Bel Air Fire, which destroyed nearly 500.

At least three major wildfires are burning simultaneously in the Los Angeles area, with the Pacific Palisades blaze the largest so far. The fire is expected to last for several days with challenging wind conditions.

Tens of thousands of people have been evacuated.

A new wildfire has broken out in the Hollywood Hills, near Runyon Canyon, Los Angeles Fire Chief Kristin Crowley told a news conference Wednesday, adding that five other wildfires are also burning.

“We are deploying all available resources as we speak,” she says.