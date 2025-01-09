Famagusta Gazette

Cyprus: Fiscal Accounts of General Government: January-November 2024

By Famagusta Gazette

The preliminary General Government fiscal results, which are prepared by the Statistical Service of Cyprus (CYSTAT) indicate a surplus of €1.420,8 mn (4,2% of GDP) for the period of January-November 2024, as compared to a surplus of €709,9 mn (2,3% of GDP) that was recorded during the period of January-November 2023.

Revenue

During the period of January-November 2024, total revenue increased by €809,8 mn (+6,7%) and amounted to €12.844,8 mn, compared to €12.035,0 mn in the corresponding period of 2023.

In detail, taxes on production and imports increased by €255,0 mn (+6,2%) and amounted to €4.349,6 mn, compared to €4.094,6 mn in 2023, of which net VAT revenue increased by €217,2 mn (+7,8%) and amounted to €2.984,6 mn, compared to €2.767,4 mn in 2023.

Revenue from taxes on income and wealth increased by €425,7 mn (+16,0%) and amounted to €3.082,3 mn, compared to €2.656,6 mn in 2023. Property income increased by €42,0 mn (+45,4%) and amounted to €134,6 mn, compared to €92,6 mn in 2023. Revenue from the sale of goods and services increased by €163,7 mn (+21,6%) and amounted to €920,3 mn, compared to €756,7 mn in 2023.

Social contributions increased by €95,0 mn (+2,4%) and amounted to €3.980,7 mn, compared to €3.885,7 mn in 2023.

On the contrary, current transfers decreased by €122,7 mn (-29,1%) to €299,1 mn, from €421,8 mn in 2023. Capital transfers decreased by €48,9 mn (-38,5%) to €78,2 mn, from €127,1 mn in 2023.

Expenditure

During the period of January-November 2024, total expenditure increased by €98,9 mn (+0,9%) and amounted to €11.424,0 mn, compared to €11.325,1 mn in the corresponding period of 2023.

In detail, intermediate consumption increased by €119,0 mn (+10,8%) and amounted to €1.223,4 mn, compared to €1.104,4 mn in 2023. Compensation of employees, including imputed social contributions and pensions of civil servants, increased by €236,3 mn (+7,7%) and amounted to €3.292,4 mn, compared to €3.056,1 mn in 2023. Social benefits increased by €417,0 mn (+9,8%) and amounted to €4.679,3 mn, compared to €4.262,3 mn in 2023. Interest payable increased by €23,4 mn (+6,1%) and amounted to €407,4 mn, compared to €384,0 mn in 2023.

On the contrary, subsidies decreased by €8,5 mn (-5,9%) to €134,5 mn, from €143,0 mn in 2023. Current transfers decreased by €314,4 mn (-29,6%) to €747,6 mn, from €1.062,0 mn in 2023.

The capital account decreased by €373,8 mn (-28,5%) to €939,4 mn, from €1.313,2 mn in 2023, of which gross capital formation increased by €26,1 mn (+3,5%) and amounted to €781,8 mn, compared to €755,7 mn in 2023 and other capital expenditure decreased by €400,0 mn (-71,7%) to €157,6 mn, from €557,6 mn in 2023.

Important Notice

It is emphasised that for the Local Government Subsector, estimates have been produced by the Statistical Service, due to non-submission of sufficient data by the competent authorities and mainly by the District Self-Government Organisations (DSGOs). It is mentioned that the inability to respond to the obligation to submit the Budget Execution of the DSGOs on a monthly basis is strongly observed, which constitutes non-compliance with their obligations based on the relevant Legislation (Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Systems Law N.20(I) 2014).

The compliance failure of DSGOs with the provisions of the above-mentioned legislation, prevents the work of the Statistical Service to extract with absolute accuracy the economic reality of the Local Government subsector on a monthly, quarterly and annual basis.

The practice of producing estimates without any information from the entities that constitute the Local Government subsector will not be repeated by the Statistical Service.

Table 1
Macroeconomic Aggregates of General Government

Euro (million)

Change

Fiscal Results

Difference

(%)

Jan.-Nov.    2023

Jan.-Nov.     2024

Jan.-Nov. 2024/23

Jan.-Nov 2024/23
Total Revenue

12.035,0

12.844,8

809,8

6,7%
Taxes on Production and Imports

4.094,6

4.349,6

255,0

6,2%
of which VAT

2.767,4

2.984,6

217,2

7,8%
Current Taxes on Income and Wealth, etc

2.656,6

3.082,3

425,7

16,0%
Social Contributions

3.885,7

3.980,7

95,0

2,4%
Other Current Resources

1.271,0

1.354,0

82,9

6,5%
Interest receivable

92,6

134,6

42,0

45,4%
Current transfers

421,8

299,1

-122,7

-29,1%
Sales

756,7

920,3

163,7

21,6%
Capital Transfers Received

127,1

78,2

-48,9

-38,5%
Total Expenditure

11.325,1

11.424,0

98,9

0,9%
Total Current Expenditure

10.011,9

10.484,6

472,7

4,7%
Intermediate consumption

1.104,4

1.223,4

119,0

10,8%
Compensation of employees

3.056,1

3.292,4

236,3

7,7%
Social transfers

4.262,3

4.679,3

417,0

9,8%
Interest

384,0

407,4

23,4

6,1%
Subsidies

143,0

134,5

-8,5

-5,9%
Other current expenditure

1.062,0

747,6

-314,4

-29,6%
Total Capital Expenditure

1.313,2

939,4

-373,8

-28,5%
Gross capital formation

755,7

781,8

26,1

3,5%
Gross capital formation excluding land annexations

730,6

751,8

21,2

2,9%
Other capital expenditure

557,6

157,6

-400,0

-71,7%
Net Lending (+)/ Borrowing (-)

709,9

1.420,8

710,9

 
% of GDP

2,3%

4,2%

 

The Net Lending/Borrowing of the General Government for the period of January-November 2024 presented above is analysed as follows:

Table 2  
Net Lending (+)/ Borrowing (-) by Subsector of the General Government

Jan.-Nov. 2024

(€ mn)
Central Government

316,1
Local Government

-24,2
Social Security Funds

1.128,9
General Government

1.420,8

 

By Famagusta Gazette

