Cyprus: Fiscal Accounts of General Government: January-November 2024

The preliminary General Government fiscal results, which are prepared by the Statistical Service of Cyprus (CYSTAT) indicate a surplus of €1.420,8 mn (4,2% of GDP) for the period of January-November 2024, as compared to a surplus of €709,9 mn (2,3% of GDP) that was recorded during the period of January-November 2023.
Revenue
During the period of January-November 2024, total revenue increased by €809,8 mn (+6,7%) and amounted to €12.844,8 mn, compared to €12.035,0 mn in the corresponding period of 2023.
In detail, taxes on production and imports increased by €255,0 mn (+6,2%) and amounted to €4.349,6 mn, compared to €4.094,6 mn in 2023, of which net VAT revenue increased by €217,2 mn (+7,8%) and amounted to €2.984,6 mn, compared to €2.767,4 mn in 2023.
Revenue from taxes on income and wealth increased by €425,7 mn (+16,0%) and amounted to €3.082,3 mn, compared to €2.656,6 mn in 2023. Property income increased by €42,0 mn (+45,4%) and amounted to €134,6 mn, compared to €92,6 mn in 2023. Revenue from the sale of goods and services increased by €163,7 mn (+21,6%) and amounted to €920,3 mn, compared to €756,7 mn in 2023.
Social contributions increased by €95,0 mn (+2,4%) and amounted to €3.980,7 mn, compared to €3.885,7 mn in 2023.
On the contrary, current transfers decreased by €122,7 mn (-29,1%) to €299,1 mn, from €421,8 mn in 2023. Capital transfers decreased by €48,9 mn (-38,5%) to €78,2 mn, from €127,1 mn in 2023.
Expenditure
During the period of January-November 2024, total expenditure increased by €98,9 mn (+0,9%) and amounted to €11.424,0 mn, compared to €11.325,1 mn in the corresponding period of 2023.
In detail, intermediate consumption increased by €119,0 mn (+10,8%) and amounted to €1.223,4 mn, compared to €1.104,4 mn in 2023. Compensation of employees, including imputed social contributions and pensions of civil servants, increased by €236,3 mn (+7,7%) and amounted to €3.292,4 mn, compared to €3.056,1 mn in 2023. Social benefits increased by €417,0 mn (+9,8%) and amounted to €4.679,3 mn, compared to €4.262,3 mn in 2023. Interest payable increased by €23,4 mn (+6,1%) and amounted to €407,4 mn, compared to €384,0 mn in 2023.
On the contrary, subsidies decreased by €8,5 mn (-5,9%) to €134,5 mn, from €143,0 mn in 2023. Current transfers decreased by €314,4 mn (-29,6%) to €747,6 mn, from €1.062,0 mn in 2023.
The capital account decreased by €373,8 mn (-28,5%) to €939,4 mn, from €1.313,2 mn in 2023, of which gross capital formation increased by €26,1 mn (+3,5%) and amounted to €781,8 mn, compared to €755,7 mn in 2023 and other capital expenditure decreased by €400,0 mn (-71,7%) to €157,6 mn, from €557,6 mn in 2023.
Important Notice
It is emphasised that for the Local Government Subsector, estimates have been produced by the Statistical Service, due to non-submission of sufficient data by the competent authorities and mainly by the District Self-Government Organisations (DSGOs). It is mentioned that the inability to respond to the obligation to submit the Budget Execution of the DSGOs on a monthly basis is strongly observed, which constitutes non-compliance with their obligations based on the relevant Legislation (Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Systems Law N.20(I) 2014).
The compliance failure of DSGOs with the provisions of the above-mentioned legislation, prevents the work of the Statistical Service to extract with absolute accuracy the economic reality of the Local Government subsector on a monthly, quarterly and annual basis.
The practice of producing estimates without any information from the entities that constitute the Local Government subsector will not be repeated by the Statistical Service.
|Table 1
|Macroeconomic Aggregates of General Government
|
Euro (million)
|
Change
|
Fiscal Results
|
Difference
|
(%)
|
Jan.-Nov. 2023
|
Jan.-Nov. 2024
|
Jan.-Nov. 2024/23
|
Jan.-Nov 2024/23
|Total Revenue
|
12.035,0
|
12.844,8
|
809,8
|
6,7%
|Taxes on Production and Imports
|
4.094,6
|
4.349,6
|
255,0
|
6,2%
|of which VAT
|
2.767,4
|
2.984,6
|
217,2
|
7,8%
|Current Taxes on Income and Wealth, etc
|
2.656,6
|
3.082,3
|
425,7
|
16,0%
|Social Contributions
|
3.885,7
|
3.980,7
|
95,0
|
2,4%
|Other Current Resources
|
1.271,0
|
1.354,0
|
82,9
|
6,5%
|Interest receivable
|
92,6
|
134,6
|
42,0
|
45,4%
|Current transfers
|
421,8
|
299,1
|
-122,7
|
-29,1%
|Sales
|
756,7
|
920,3
|
163,7
|
21,6%
|Capital Transfers Received
|
127,1
|
78,2
|
-48,9
|
-38,5%
|Total Expenditure
|
11.325,1
|
11.424,0
|
98,9
|
0,9%
|Total Current Expenditure
|
10.011,9
|
10.484,6
|
472,7
|
4,7%
|Intermediate consumption
|
1.104,4
|
1.223,4
|
119,0
|
10,8%
|Compensation of employees
|
3.056,1
|
3.292,4
|
236,3
|
7,7%
|Social transfers
|
4.262,3
|
4.679,3
|
417,0
|
9,8%
|Interest
|
384,0
|
407,4
|
23,4
|
6,1%
|Subsidies
|
143,0
|
134,5
|
-8,5
|
-5,9%
|Other current expenditure
|
1.062,0
|
747,6
|
-314,4
|
-29,6%
|Total Capital Expenditure
|
1.313,2
|
939,4
|
-373,8
|
-28,5%
|Gross capital formation
|
755,7
|
781,8
|
26,1
|
3,5%
|Gross capital formation excluding land annexations
|
730,6
|
751,8
|
21,2
|
2,9%
|Other capital expenditure
|
557,6
|
157,6
|
-400,0
|
-71,7%
|Net Lending (+)/ Borrowing (-)
|
709,9
|
1.420,8
|
710,9
|
|% of GDP
|
2,3%
|
4,2%
|
|
The Net Lending/Borrowing of the General Government for the period of January-November 2024 presented above is analysed as follows:
|Table 2
|Net Lending (+)/ Borrowing (-) by Subsector of the General Government
|
Jan.-Nov. 2024
(€ mn)
|Central Government
|
316,1
|Local Government
|
-24,2
|Social Security Funds
|
1.128,9
|General Government
|
1.420,8