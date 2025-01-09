Cyprus: Fiscal Accounts of General Government: January-November 2024

The preliminary General Government fiscal results, which are prepared by the Statistical Service of Cyprus (CYSTAT) indicate a surplus of €1.420,8 mn (4,2% of GDP) for the period of January-November 2024, as compared to a surplus of €709,9 mn (2,3% of GDP) that was recorded during the period of January-November 2023.

Revenue

During the period of January-November 2024, total revenue increased by €809,8 mn (+6,7%) and amounted to €12.844,8 mn, compared to €12.035,0 mn in the corresponding period of 2023.

In detail, taxes on production and imports increased by €255,0 mn (+6,2%) and amounted to €4.349,6 mn, compared to €4.094,6 mn in 2023, of which net VAT revenue increased by €217,2 mn (+7,8%) and amounted to €2.984,6 mn, compared to €2.767,4 mn in 2023.

Revenue from taxes on income and wealth increased by €425,7 mn (+16,0%) and amounted to €3.082,3 mn, compared to €2.656,6 mn in 2023. Property income increased by €42,0 mn (+45,4%) and amounted to €134,6 mn, compared to €92,6 mn in 2023. Revenue from the sale of goods and services increased by €163,7 mn (+21,6%) and amounted to €920,3 mn, compared to €756,7 mn in 2023.

Social contributions increased by €95,0 mn (+2,4%) and amounted to €3.980,7 mn, compared to €3.885,7 mn in 2023.

On the contrary, current transfers decreased by €122,7 mn (-29,1%) to €299,1 mn, from €421,8 mn in 2023. Capital transfers decreased by €48,9 mn (-38,5%) to €78,2 mn, from €127,1 mn in 2023.

Expenditure

During the period of January-November 2024, total expenditure increased by €98,9 mn (+0,9%) and amounted to €11.424,0 mn, compared to €11.325,1 mn in the corresponding period of 2023.

In detail, intermediate consumption increased by €119,0 mn (+10,8%) and amounted to €1.223,4 mn, compared to €1.104,4 mn in 2023. Compensation of employees, including imputed social contributions and pensions of civil servants, increased by €236,3 mn (+7,7%) and amounted to €3.292,4 mn, compared to €3.056,1 mn in 2023. Social benefits increased by €417,0 mn (+9,8%) and amounted to €4.679,3 mn, compared to €4.262,3 mn in 2023. Interest payable increased by €23,4 mn (+6,1%) and amounted to €407,4 mn, compared to €384,0 mn in 2023.

On the contrary, subsidies decreased by €8,5 mn (-5,9%) to €134,5 mn, from €143,0 mn in 2023. Current transfers decreased by €314,4 mn (-29,6%) to €747,6 mn, from €1.062,0 mn in 2023.

The capital account decreased by €373,8 mn (-28,5%) to €939,4 mn, from €1.313,2 mn in 2023, of which gross capital formation increased by €26,1 mn (+3,5%) and amounted to €781,8 mn, compared to €755,7 mn in 2023 and other capital expenditure decreased by €400,0 mn (-71,7%) to €157,6 mn, from €557,6 mn in 2023.

Important Notice

It is emphasised that for the Local Government Subsector, estimates have been produced by the Statistical Service, due to non-submission of sufficient data by the competent authorities and mainly by the District Self-Government Organisations (DSGOs). It is mentioned that the inability to respond to the obligation to submit the Budget Execution of the DSGOs on a monthly basis is strongly observed, which constitutes non-compliance with their obligations based on the relevant Legislation (Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Systems Law N.20(I) 2014).

The compliance failure of DSGOs with the provisions of the above-mentioned legislation, prevents the work of the Statistical Service to extract with absolute accuracy the economic reality of the Local Government subsector on a monthly, quarterly and annual basis.

The practice of producing estimates without any information from the entities that constitute the Local Government subsector will not be repeated by the Statistical Service.

Table 1 Macroeconomic Aggregates of General Government Euro (million) Change Fiscal Results Difference (%) Jan.-Nov. 2023 Jan.-Nov. 2024 Jan.-Nov. 2024/23 Jan.-Nov 2024/23 Total Revenue 12.035,0 12.844,8 809,8 6,7% Taxes on Production and Imports 4.094,6 4.349,6 255,0 6,2% of which VAT 2.767,4 2.984,6 217,2 7,8% Current Taxes on Income and Wealth, etc 2.656,6 3.082,3 425,7 16,0% Social Contributions 3.885,7 3.980,7 95,0 2,4% Other Current Resources 1.271,0 1.354,0 82,9 6,5% Interest receivable 92,6 134,6 42,0 45,4% Current transfers 421,8 299,1 -122,7 -29,1% Sales 756,7 920,3 163,7 21,6% Capital Transfers Received 127,1 78,2 -48,9 -38,5% Total Expenditure 11.325,1 11.424,0 98,9 0,9% Total Current Expenditure 10.011,9 10.484,6 472,7 4,7% Intermediate consumption 1.104,4 1.223,4 119,0 10,8% Compensation of employees 3.056,1 3.292,4 236,3 7,7% Social transfers 4.262,3 4.679,3 417,0 9,8% Interest 384,0 407,4 23,4 6,1% Subsidies 143,0 134,5 -8,5 -5,9% Other current expenditure 1.062,0 747,6 -314,4 -29,6% Total Capital Expenditure 1.313,2 939,4 -373,8 -28,5% Gross capital formation 755,7 781,8 26,1 3,5% Gross capital formation excluding land annexations 730,6 751,8 21,2 2,9% Other capital expenditure 557,6 157,6 -400,0 -71,7% Net Lending (+)/ Borrowing (-) 709,9 1.420,8 710,9 % of GDP 2,3% 4,2%

The Net Lending/Borrowing of the General Government for the period of January-November 2024 presented above is analysed as follows:

Table 2 Net Lending (+)/ Borrowing (-) by Subsector of the General Government Jan.-Nov. 2024 (€ mn) Central Government 316,1 Local Government -24,2 Social Security Funds 1.128,9 General Government 1.420,8