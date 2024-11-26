Cyprus: Newborn Mediterranean monk seal rescued in operation

FAMAGUSTA GAZETTE

Authorities in Cyprus have rescued a 10-day-old newborn Mediterranean seal (Monachus-monachus) and sent the mammal to a treatment center at Attiko Zoo in Athens.

The pup seal was spotted on a rocky coastal area last week and transferred to the Fisheries and Marine Research Unit research center in Meneu.

The newborn pup seal was named “Panayis.”

In order to ensure the survival of the seal, an operation was organized to transport the baby seal to Greece by air.

Noting that this was the first transportation operation of this species in Cyprus, the initial examinations on the seal were encouraging and that if everything continues normally, the baby seal will remain in the treatment center for at least 4-5 months in order to be ready to return to its natural habitat, the shores of Cyprus.