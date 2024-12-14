Prince Andrew was friends with Chinese spy – reports

Once again, Prince Andrew is in the news because of questionable acquaintances.

This time it’s a Chinese businessman who British authorities believe is a spy. His close friendship with Prince Andrew has reportedly been perceived as a threat to national security, reports The Guardian.

Home Affairs Minister Suella Braveman deported the man, known only in the media as H6, in March 2023. The man appealed, but that appeal was rejected this week.

On Friday evening, Prince Andrew issued a press release stating that he cut off contact with the Chinese, after the authorities advised him to do so – and that they had never spoken about anything sensitive.