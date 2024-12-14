Russian cargo planes leave Syria

A Russian military cargo plane has left Syria and is headed for Libya, a Syrian security source told the Reuters news agency.

On Friday, satellite images also showed significant activity at the Russian military base in Latakia, where the Russian air force and navy have been stationed.

Russia has been an important supporter of the overthrown regime of former President Bashar Al-Assad.

On Friday, Mikhail Bogdanov of the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Russia wants to keep its military bases in Syria, in order to “continue to combat international terrorism” in the country.

He says Russian authorities have established dialogue with HTS. The information has not been confirmed by independent sources.