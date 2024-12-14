Seven Palestinians killed in attack on school in Gaza, according to civil defense

A woman and her baby are among at least seven Palestinians killed in an Israeli airstrike on a school building in the Gaza Strip, the civil defense said.

The attack took place on Saturday. According to the Gaza City Civil Defense, the building housed internally displaced Palestinians. Twelve people were reportedly injured.

44,930 people have been killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza since October 7 last year, according to Palestinian health authorities. The figures have not been confirmed by independent sources, but are considered reliable by the UN, among others.