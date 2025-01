A correspondent for the Kremlin-friendly Russian newspaper Izvestia has been killed in a drone strike in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk, Ukraine, Tass reports.

Four other Russian media workers were wounded in the attack, which targeted a vehicle, the state-run Russian news agency reported.

The attack reportedly took place on the road between Donetsk and Horlivka, more than a mile from the front line.

It is unclear whether the car was marked as a press vehicle.