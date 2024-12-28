Record increase in homelessness in the US in the past year

Homelessness in the United States has increased by 18 percent this year, a record high. Rising housing prices, high inflation, systemic racism and increased immigration are cited as causes.

771,480 people – or about 23 out of every 10,000 Americans – will be partially or fully homeless by the end of 2024, according to figures from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) on Friday.

To be defined as partially homeless, one must have visited, for example, a shelter, hospice, or temporary housing program during the year.