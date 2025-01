Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer says he intends to step down as Chancellor and chairman of his party, the Austrian People’s Party (ÖVP), in the coming days.

He cites the failure to form a new government as the reason.

Nehammer announced on Saturday that he had suspended government negotiations with the Social Democrats. According to him, the parties could not reach an agreement on key issues.

Nehammer has served as Chancellor of Austria since 2021.