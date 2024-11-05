Students in Cyprus experience ecological and cultural matters in real environment

The first 500 students have visited the Akrotiri Environmental Education Centre (AEEC) in Cyprus following the start of the new academic school year.

The expert team at the AEEC has prepared key environmental programmes for both primary and secondary school students in conjunction with the Cyprus Ministry of Education.

The centre anticipates around 140 school visits from all over the island during the school year and AEEC manager, Dr. Thomas Hadjikyriakou, feels it will be another productive year.

He said:“Educational programmes cover various environmental subjects and the programs offered at AEEC provide opportunities for both teachers and students to approach ecological and cultural matters in the real environment.”

Koula Michael, an expert in Environmental Education at the centre also added: “The AEEC operates on a daily basis with school groups of all ages, from all districts.

“Students aged five to 18, their teachers and University groups, have the opportunity to come into contact and interact with the natural environment of the Akrotiri Peninsula through various activities to develop a deeper understanding of the world around them.”

Some of the popular programs offered at AEEC this year for Pre-primary and primary education are, ‘Our feathered friends’ and ‘Sea turtles at risk’ and for older students at Secondary schools, ‘Basket making at Akrotiri village’ and ‘The protected wetlands of the Akrotiri Peninsula and their importance’.

The AEEC is located at Akrotiri village. For more information on the educational programmes and the application process, visit:https://mepaa.moec.gov.cy/index.php/el/