Syria’s new government says it is setting aside the constitution and national assembly for three months

Syria’s new government says it will set aside the constitution and the national assembly during the three-month transition period before a new government takes office.

“A legal and human rights committee will be established to review the constitution and then present proposals for amendments,” transitional government spokesperson Obaida Arnaout told AFP.

Islamist HTS and other rebel groups began a lightning offensive in Syria a couple of weeks ago. Over the weekend, the country’s longtime dictator Bashar al-Assad was overthrown.