Twelve Palestinians killed while protecting aid, according to Gaza Civil Defense

The Gaza Civil Defense said Thursday morning that twelve security guards guarding trucks carrying emergency aid were killed in Israeli airstrikes in the southern Gaza Strip.

The trucks were reportedly carrying flour and were on their way to warehouses run by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

One attack was carried out in Khan Younis, where five guards were killed. Seven others were killed in Rafah, according to the Civil Defense. About 30 people, most of them children, were reportedly wounded in the attacks.

The Israeli military has not yet commented on the report.