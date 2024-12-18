The wage gap between Cyprus and the EU is growing

The salary gap between Cyprus and the European Union has increased.

Haravgi newspaper, citing data from the European Statistical Office, reports that the wage gap between Cyprus and the EU is widening as workers’ wages in Cyprus continue to increase at a lower rate than the EU average.

According to the news, in the first three months of 2024, the hourly labor cost in Cyprus increased by 4 percent annually, falling behind the EU average of 5.1 percent.

Regarding employees’ salaries, the hourly labor cost in Cyprus increased by 4.7 percent, while this figure was recorded as 5 percent in the EU.

Regarding the remaining rights of workers, the annual labor cost in Cyprus increased by 1.5 percent, while the rate in the EU was 5.3 percent.