Rain and thunderstorms are expected after noon in Cyprus, according to the Met Office.

Winds will be northeast to east, initially moderate to strong, 4 to 5 Beaufort and soon strong, 5 Beaufort. The sea will generally be slightly rough to rough.

Dust will linger in the atmosphere from time to time.

Local rain and isolated storms are expected on Saturday and Sunday.

On Monday, isolated showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected, mainly during the afternoon.