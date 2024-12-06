Ukrainian army to receive 30,000 Deep Strike combat drones

Posted on December 6, 2024

The Ukrainian army is set to receive more than 30,000 Deep Strike combat drones next year, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov announced on Thursday.

“These next-generation drones can operate autonomously over long distances and strike enemy targets with high precision,” Umerov wrote on Facebook.

The delivery of the drones is a part of the “Resilience Plan” unveiled last month by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Umerov noted.

He added that a portion of these drones is funded by international partners that have invested in Ukraine’s defense industry.

Earlier this year, Ukrainian officials outlined plans to produce in 2024 between 1 million and 2 million FPV drones, about 10,000 medium-range and more than 1,000 long-range combat drones. ■

Famagusta Gazette