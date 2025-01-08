Trump to “immediately” reverse Biden’s ban on offshore drilling

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he plans to “immediately” reverse outgoing President Joe Biden’s newly announced ban on offshore drilling.

At a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, Trump said that banning offshore drilling will not stand. “I will reverse it immediately. It’ll be done immediately,” he said.

“We will drill, baby drill. We’re going to be drilling in a lot of other locations, and the energy costs are going to come way down,” said the President-elect.

“Drill, baby, drill” is a political catchphrase that became widely known during the 2008 U.S. presidential election, especially among pro-oil advocates, and was used to promote the growth of fossil fuel extraction and boost energy independence.

Trump referenced the slogan when he accepted the Republican nomination for president at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin in July 2024.

Trump’s latest remarks came just one day after Biden announced an executive action that will permanently ban future offshore oil and gas development in parts of the Atlantic and Pacific oceans, across 625 million acres of ocean.

“President Biden has determined that the environmental and economic risks and harms that would result from drilling in these areas outweigh their limited fossil fuel resource potential,” according to a White House statement.

At the press conference, Trump also reiterated that he will end Biden administration’s “electric car mandate” quickly. ■