Turkey: More arrests in Erdogan coup probe

Turkish police have arrested 93 individuals in a wide-ranging operation targeting suspects allegedly linked to the 2016 coup attempt, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on Saturday.

In a statement on X, Yerlikaya explained that the ongoing operations were conducted over the past 10 days across 27 provinces.

The arrested individuals were wanted for their involvement in the structure of the Gulen movement, which the Turkish government holds responsible for the July 15, 2016 coup attempt.

The suspects are also charged with using payphones to contact key figures, and using the encrypted communication app “Bylock,” according to Yerlikaya.

A large amount of foreign currency, along with Turkish lira, and a significant number of documents and digital materials were also seized in the raids, the minister said.

The movement, led by and named after Muslim preacher Fethullah Gulen, who passed away in September in the United States, has been accused by the Turkish government of masterminding the coup attempt, which resulted in the deaths of over 250 people.