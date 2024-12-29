Greece is modernizing its air force with upgraded Rafale jets, having received 23 of the Dassault-made 4.5-generation jets to date.

The final jet is expected to arrive at Tanagra Air Base, north of Athens, in the coming days, Greek media outlet To Vima reported on Saturday.

The Rafale fleet, acquired through agreements signed with France in 2022, marks a significant enhancement in the Hellenic Air Force (HAF)’s operational capabilities.

Greek authorities are considering expanding the Rafale fleet further by acquiring 12 additional aircraft, potentially forming two tactical wings of 18 jets each, according to local media.

The Rafale jets will remain Greece’s most advanced combat aircraft until the introduction of 20 U.S.-made F-35s, with delivery set to begin in 2028.

Greece’s strategic acquisitions are unfolding amid shifting regional dynamics. The HAF plans to acquire weapons worth at least one billion euros to outfit the upgraded F-16 Vipers, older fighter models, and the incoming F-35s. This initiative aims to close a gap left by the financial crisis, which led to severely constrained defense budgets.

The air force’s weapons acquisition plan is expected to be formally announced in early 2025, when Defense Minister Nikos Dendias will present the military’s Agenda 2030 reform plan, according to the English-language daily Ekathimerini.