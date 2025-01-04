Two killed in Russian attacks in Ukraine

At least two people were killed and several injured in various Russian attacks against Ukraine on Friday.

A truck driver was killed in a drone strike in a suburb of Kyiv on Friday morning, regional military governor Mykola Kalashnyk said on Telegram on Friday morning.

The Russians also attacked Chernihiv near the border between the two countries. Local media reported that a rocket attack caused three powerful explosions on Friday afternoon. Governor Vyacheslav Chaus confirmed that one civilian was killed and four were injured,