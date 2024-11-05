EC will assess if Apple complies with Digital Markets Act (DMA)

The European Commission will assess whether U.S. technology firm Apple complies with the European Union’s Digital Markets Act (DMA) regarding its operating system iPadOS, the European Commission said on Monday.

“Apple must, among others, allow users to set the default web browser of their choice on iPadOS, allow alternative app stores on its operating system, and allow accessory devices, like headphones or smart pens, to effectively access iPadOS features,” the Commission said in a statement.

It added that Apple published a 12-page compliance report on Nov. 1 where it detailed measures it has taken to comply with the DMA.

In the report, Apple said, “Apple is committed to conducting business ethically, honestly, and in full compliance with applicable laws and regulations, including the DMA.”

The Commission will now “carefully assess whether the measures adopted for iPadOS are effective in complying with the DMA”, adding the assessment will also be based on the input of interesting shareholders.

The Commission will take formal enforcement action as foreseen in the DMA in case it would conclude that Apple’s solutions are not compliant with the DMA, according to the statement.

The DMA was enforced in November 2022 to ensure that large online platforms, called “gatekeepers”, behave fairly online and leave room for contestability.

Apple is one of six companies named as gatekeepers by the DMA in September 2023.

In April 2024, the Commission added Apple’s iPadOS to the list of core platform services for which Apple is designated as gatekeeper.

According to DMA, fines for gatekeepers that do not comply can reach up to 20 percent of the company’s total worldwide turnover in case of repeated infringements.