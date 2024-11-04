Four injured in axe attack on French train

Posted on November 4, 2024

Four people were injured, including two seriously, in an axe attack that occurred Monday morning on an RER E train at Ozoir-la-Ferriere station in the French department of Seine-et-Marne, French news channel BFMTV reported.

A fight involving several people broke out around 8 a.m. local time (0700 GMT) on a suburban train at Ozoir-la-Ferriere station, resulting in four injuries. Two of them were seriously wounded: one had a hand severed, while the other suffered a skull fracture, said the report.

According to France’s national railway company SNCF, the train has come to a stop at the platform, leading to disruptions on the RER E line, with several trains canceled.

Famagusta Gazette