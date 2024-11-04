Four injured in axe attack on French train

Four people were injured, including two seriously, in an axe attack that occurred Monday morning on an RER E train at Ozoir-la-Ferriere station in the French department of Seine-et-Marne, French news channel BFMTV reported.

A fight involving several people broke out around 8 a.m. local time (0700 GMT) on a suburban train at Ozoir-la-Ferriere station, resulting in four injuries. Two of them were seriously wounded: one had a hand severed, while the other suffered a skull fracture, said the report.

According to France’s national railway company SNCF, the train has come to a stop at the platform, leading to disruptions on the RER E line, with several trains canceled.