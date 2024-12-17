Amazon has expanded into online car sales with the launch of Amazon Autos, an e-commerce business that lets customers find and buy new cars, trucks, and SUVs from dealerships.

Amazon is kicking off the new endeavor with Hyundai in 48 U.S. cities, including Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, and New York, the company said on Monday.

The e-commerce giant said it will add more cities and additional auto manufacturers in 2025. It also plans to add leasing and expanded financing options next year.

Shoppers can search for available vehicles from participating dealers by model, trim, color, and features. Customers will also be able to secure financing and e-sign paperwork via the Amazon Autos site. Once the payment is finalized, customers can schedule when to pick up their vehicle from that dealership.

The price customers see at check-out is the price they pay, including all taxes and fees, Amazon said, adding that the company will even handle trade-ins.