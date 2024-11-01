Cyprus: Half of Cypriots say freedoms are not sufficiently protected

A new “Eurobarometer” survey conducted in Cyprus reveals that 50 percent of Greek Cypriots “believe that their fundamental rights and freedoms are not sufficiently protected.”

The EU-wide survey on Cyprus was conducted by the EU Commission (Eurobarometer) between March and April 2024.

Stating that a similar survey was conducted in 2021 and 49 percent of the population gave the same answer to the same question, the passing of time and a change of government has not changed the publics perspective on this issue.