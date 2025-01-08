Famagusta Gazette

Cyprus MP proposes ban for young drink drivers

By Famagusta Gazette

A parliamentary debate on a proposed law  to revoke the license of young drivers when they test positive for breathalyzer is underway in Cyprus. 

The proposal was submitted by DIKO MP Chrysanthos Savvidis and provides for zero consumption for drivers with less than three years of experience. 

Elsewhere, twenty-one traffic violations were recorded as part of a campaign by the Paphos Traffic Police in the last 24 hours.

Police carried out 92 checks and recorded 21 traffic offenses from 07:00 on Tuesday until 07:00 this morning. Bookings concerned driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence of drugs and minor traffic violations

 

