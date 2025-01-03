 Israeli warplanes raid several areas deep in southern Lebanon

Israeli warplanes raided on Thursday afternoon several areas deep in southern Lebanon, according to official and military sources in Lebanon.

Israeli warplanes raided the Al-Bureij area on the northern outskirts of Iqlim al-Tuffah and Jabal al-Rayhan with two air-to-surface missiles, Lebanon’s official National News Agency reported.

This is the first time that Israel has targeted the Iqlim al-Tuffah area since a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah took effect last November, according to the report.

A Lebanese military source told Xinhua that Israeli warplanes carried out three airstrikes on the heights of Jabal al-Rayhan and the municipalities of Jbaa and Jarjouaa in the Iqlim al-Tuffah region.

“The planes fired several air-to-ground missiles at a forested area about 20 kilometers from the borderline separating Lebanon and Israel,” added the anonymous source.

No casualties have been reported from the strikes yet.

Earlier, the Israeli military said in a statement that its Air Force struck medium-range rocket launchers belonging to Hezbollah at a military site in southern Lebanon on Thursday evening, claiming the launchers posed a threat to Israeli civilians and troops.

The military warned that it would continue to target Hezbollah sites in Lebanon if they are perceived as posing “any threat” to Israel. ■