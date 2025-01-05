Israel killed at least 70 Palestinians across Gaza on Saturday, Palestinian sources, including al-Jazeera and Reuters , said . Several children were reportedly among the dead.

According to Palestinian civil defense authorities, Israel carried out at least 30 separate strikes on the Gaza Strip on Saturday.

Israel’s defense minister confirmed on Saturday that negotiations between Israel and Hamas on a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages have resumed. Hamas announced the resumption of negotiations on Friday.