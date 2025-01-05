UNIFIL: Israel blatantly violated international law on the Lebanese border

The UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon, UNIFIL, accused the Israeli armed forces on Saturday of blatant violations of international law and Security Council Resolution 1701.

This resolution is the basis for the ceasefire agreement between Israel and the extremist organization Hezbollah signed in November.

Unifil said that an Israeli military bulldozer destroyed an observation tower used by the Lebanese military and a barrel marking the so-called Blue Line, considered the border between Israel and Lebanon, on Saturday morning.