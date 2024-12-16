South Korea’s ruling party leader resigns

Han Dong-hoon resigns as leader of South Korea’s ruling People’s Power Party (PPP).

He has supported the impeachment of President and party colleague Yoon Suk-yeol and called for his resignation. Yoon is facing impeachment after declaring martial law and introducing a series of very strict measures, including censorship of the press and a ban on political activity.

The state of emergency only lasted a few hours before it was lifted. In the aftermath, many have called for Yoon to resign, and in addition to the impeachment trial, Yoon is also being investigated.