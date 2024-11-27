Jordan and Egypt discuss regional issues

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi and Jordanian King Abdullah II discussed on Wednesday in Cairo regional developments, especially in Palestine and Lebanon, according to a statement released by the Egyptian presidency.

They reaffirmed the necessity to reach a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and ensure the unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid.

Both leaders stressed their firm rejection of any attempt to liquidate the Palestinian cause or displace Palestinians from their land.

They stressed that the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, based on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, is essential for implementing the two-state solution and serves as the main guarantee for restoring stability in the region.

They also welcomed the newly-enforced ceasefire deal between Israel and Lebanon, reiterating their keenness to Lebanon’s stability and sovereignty and rejection of any assault.

The two leaders urged all parties to take responsibility for de-escalating the current tensions in the region. ■