EU economy returning to modest growth after stagnation

The European Commission has presented its autumn package designed to guide the European Union (EU) members towards achieving macroeconomic stability and growth, as well as fiscal sustainability.

The package encourages reforms and investments, and helps build a more resilient, competitive and secure EU economy, the Commission said in a statement.

The package is part of the EU’s new economic governance framework that was enforced in April, and it uses a single operational indicator, namely each member state’s multi-annual net expenditure path which includes fiscal, reform and investment objectives.

The Commission has so far received medium-term plans from 22 out of its 27 member states and assessed that 20 of those meet the requirements that should ensure debt level in the country is prudent or on a downward path.

“The EU economy is returning to modest growth after a prolonged period of stagnation,” it said, adding, “Looking ahead, public investment is expected to increase in 2025 in almost all member states.” ■