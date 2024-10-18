Leverkusen stuttering in Bundesliga title defence

Xabi Alonso had little reason to celebrate his milestone of 100 games as Bayer Leverkusen’s head coach. Just months after guiding the club to its first-ever Bundesliga title and the 2024 German Cup, Alonso’s team finds itself in an unexpected and uncomfortable position.

Following a disappointing 2-2 draw against newly-promoted Kiel, German news outlet Der Spiegel suggested that the reigning champions might need to relearn how to compete in the top tier. Last season, Leverkusen finished unbeaten with 28 wins and six draws, conceding only 24 goals across 34 games. This season, however, they have already allowed 12 goals in just six matches – a troubling statistic.

Alonso rejected suggestions of arrogance but admitted his team has been playing with too much “comfort.” He noted that a misleading mindset has settled into the squad. “Ups and downs are not what we’re aiming for,” Alonso said, adding that the hunger for success they displayed last season seems to have faded.

Midfielder Robert Andrich echoed Alonso’s concerns, stressing the need to “rediscover the greediness” that drove them last season. Meanwhile, goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky described the 12 goals conceded so far as “crazy,” despite their efforts in training to tighten up defensively.

With crucial matches ahead-both against domestic rivals like Eintracht Frankfurt and in the Champions League, where they face Brest-Alonso has raised the alarm. “We don’t have much time, but we must keep learning,” said the two-time Champions League winner.

Leverkusen’s European campaign has fared better, with a dominant 4-0 victory over Feyenoord and a narrow 1-0 win against AC Milan. But in the Bundesliga, the team has struggled to replicate the consistency that defined last season.

Some players have spoken about their ambition to defend the title, yet sloppiness has been a recurring issue since the current season began. Despite Alonso praising his squad’s “champions-like attitude” after a 1-1 draw with Bayern Munich, the problems persist.

The international break offers little opportunity for defensive improvements, leaving Alonso to demand “mental homework” from his players while they’re away on national duty. “They know what they’re capable of, but winning requires effort – even when you’re defending a title,” the Spaniard said.

Alonso’s challenge this season isn’t just about reigniting his team’s offensive prowess – it’s also, perhaps more importantly, about rediscovering their passion for defending.