Red Cross fears over 200 volunteers missing on Mayotte

The Red Cross fears that a large number of its volunteers are missing on the island of Mayotte after Cyclone Chido. As many as 200 volunteers may be missing.

In a BBC interview on Tuesday, Red Cross spokesperson Tommasso Della Longa spoke about the precarious situation on the island in the Indian Ocean.

The organization cannot contact over 200 volunteer aid workers on the island.

Longa reports wind gusts of over 60 meters per second.

Large parts of the island, which belongs to French territory, were destroyed when Cyclone Chido swept over land.