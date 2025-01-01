Russian energy giant Gazprom stops gas supply for transit through Ukraine

Russian energy giant Gazprom said Wednesday that it has stopped gas supply for transit through Ukraine due to expiration of key agreements and the lack of renewal by the Ukrainian side.

The agreements, signed on Dec. 30, 2019, included a contract between Gazprom and Ukraine’s national oil and gas company Naftogaz on the transportation of Russian gas through the Ukrainian territory, and a cooperation agreement between the operators of the two countries’ gas transmission systems. These agreements officially expired at 8 a.m. Moscow time (0500 GMT) Wednesday, Gazprom said on Telegram.

Gazprom said Ukraine had repeatedly and unequivocally refused to extend these agreements, leaving the Russian company without the technical and legal means to continue gas transit through Ukraine.

Consequently, the supply of Russian gas through Ukrainian territory stopped at 8 a.m. Moscow time Wednesday, it added. ■