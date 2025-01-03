Saudi Defense Minister meets new Syrian administration

Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud met Thursday with a delegation from the new Syrian administration in Riyadh.

The two sides discussed developments in Syria, exploring ways to support the transitional political process in achieving Syrian people’s aspirations for security, stability, and unity, the Saudi defense ministry said on social media platform X.

The Syrian delegation included Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shibani, Minister of Defense Murhaf Abu Qasra, and Intelligence Chief Anas Khattab.

“Our brothers and sisters in Syria have suffered years of war, destruction and difficult living conditions. It is time for Syria to stabilize, rise up and benefit from its capabilities,” Prince Khalid said on X.