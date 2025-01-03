24 killed in fighting in Syria

At least 24 fighters, most of them from a Turkish-backed militia, have been killed in clashes with Kurdish-led forces in northern Syria.

The violence in the Manbij district cost the lives of 23 of the Turkish-backed fighters, while one member of the Manbij military council was killed, according to the London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), which has a network of observers in Syria.

Elsewhere, Israel carried out airstrikes on several facilities south of Aleppo belonging to the Syrian army on Thursday, according to the SOHR observation group.

The SOHR says residents in the area could hear “at least seven loud explosions, caused by an Israeli airstrike on defense factories south of Aleppo,”