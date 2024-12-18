Cyprus Job vacancies: 3rd quarter 2024

The number of job vacancies in the 3rd quarter of 2024 reached 16.010, recording an increase of 3.736 vacancies (30,4%) compared to the same quarter of the previous year where the number was 12.274. Compared to the 2nd quarter of 2024 the number of job vacancies increased by 2.232 (16,2%). (Table 1)
The job vacancy rate in the 3rd quarter of 2024 was 3,5%, while the job vacancy rate in the previous quarter and the 3rd quarter of 2023 was 3,0% and 2,9% respectively. The largest job vacancy rates in the 3rd quarter of 2024 were observed in the Sectors of Electricity, Gas, Steam and Air Conditioning Supply (8,3%), Accommodation and Food Service Activities (6,4%) and Arts, Entertainment and Recreation (6,2%). (Table 2)
|Table 1
|Nace Rev.2
|Economic Activity
|Number of Job Vacancies
|% Change
| Q3
2023
| Q2
2024
| Q3
2024
|Q3 2024/ Q2 2024
|Q3 2024/2023
|B
|Mining and Quarrying
|4
|8
|7
|-12,5
|75,0
|C
|Manufacturing
|869
|949
|1.470
|54,9
|69,2
|D
|Electricity, Gas, Steam and Air Conditioning Supply
|6
|19
|151
|694,7
|2.416,7
|E
|Water Supply, Sewerage, Waste Management and Remediation Activities
|79
|61
|71
|16,4
|-10,1
|F
|Construction
|749
|793
|1.315
|65,8
|75,6
|G
|Wholesale and Retail Trade, Repair of Motor Vehicles and Motorcycles
|2.304
|2.331
|2.849
|22,2
|23,7
|H
|Transportation and Storage
|527
|743
|767
|3,2
|45,5
|I
|Accommodation and Food Service Activities
|2.058
|3.971
|3.793
|-4,5
|84,3
|J
|Information and Communication
|629
|659
|724
|9,9
|15,1
|K
|Financial and Insurance Activities
|466
|477
|509
|6,7
|9,2
|L
|Real Estate Activities
|90
|12
|84
|600,0
|-6,7
|M
|Professional, Scientific and Technical Activities
|1.001
|1.078
|1.160
|7,6
|15,9
|N
|Administrative and Support Service Activities
|808
|643
|690
|7,3
|-14,6
|O
|Public Administration and Defense, Compulsory Social Security
|753
|191
|172
|-9,9
|-77,2
|P
|Education
|950
|518
|637
|23,0
|-32,9
|Q
|Human Health and Social Work Activities
|680
|772
|753
|-2,5
|10,7
|R
|Arts, Entertainment and Recreation
|102
|283
|639
|125,8
|526,5
|S
|Other Service Activities
|199
|270
|219
|-18,9
|10,1
|Total
|12.274
|13.778
|16.010
|16,2
|30,4
|Table 2
|Nace Rev.2
|Economic Activity
|Job Vacancy Rate
(%)
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2024
|Q3 2024
|B
|Mining and Quarrying
|0,6
|1,5
|1,3
|C
|Manufacturing
|2,4
|2,5
|3,8
|D
|Electricity, Gas, Steam and Air Conditioning Supply
|0,4
|1,1
|8,3
|E
|Water Supply, Sewerage, Waste Management and Remediation Activities
|2,1
|1,9
|2,0
|F
|Construction
|1,9
|2,0
|3,2
|G
|Wholesale and Retail Trade, Repair of Motor Vehicles and Motorcycles
|3,1
|2,9
|3,6
|H
|Transportation and Storage
|2,9
|3,7
|3,8
|I
|Accommodation and Food Service Activities
|3,9
|6,9
|6,4
|J
|Information and Communication
|4,0
|3,4
|3,6
|K
|Financial and Insurance Activities
|2,2
|2,1
|2,2
|L
|Real Estate Activities
|2,5
|0,3
|2,1
|M
|Professional, Scientific and Technical Activities
|2,8
|2,7
|2,9
|N
|Administrative and Support Service Activities
|4,5
|3,3
|3,5
|O
|Public Administration and Defense, Compulsory Social Security
|2,4
|0,6
|0,5
|P
|Education
|2,9
|1,5
|2,0
|Q
|Human Health and Social Work Activities
|2,9
|3,1
|3,0
|R
|Arts, Entertainment and Recreation
|1,3
|3,1
|6,2
|S
|Other Service Activities
|1,6
|2,2
|1,8
|Total
|2,9
|3,0
|3,5
Methodological Information
Definitions
A job vacancy is a paid post that is newly created, unoccupied or about to become vacant, and for which the employer is taking active steps to find a suitable candidate from outside the enterprise concerned and intends to fill it either immediately or within a specific period of time.
The job vacancy rate is the number of job vacancies expressed as a percentage of the total number of occupied posts and job vacancies.