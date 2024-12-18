Cyprus Job vacancies: 3rd quarter 2024

The number of job vacancies in the 3rd quarter of 2024 reached 16.010, recording an increase of 3.736 vacancies (30,4%) compared to the same quarter of the previous year where the number was 12.274. Compared to the 2nd quarter of 2024 the number of job vacancies increased by 2.232 (16,2%). (Table 1)

The job vacancy rate in the 3rd quarter of 2024 was 3,5%, while the job vacancy rate in the previous quarter and the 3rd quarter of 2023 was 3,0% and 2,9% respectively. The largest job vacancy rates in the 3rd quarter of 2024 were observed in the Sectors of Electricity, Gas, Steam and Air Conditioning Supply (8,3%), Accommodation and Food Service Activities (6,4%) and Arts, Entertainment and Recreation (6,2%). (Table 2)

Table 1 Nace Rev.2 Economic Activity Number of Job Vacancies % Change Q3 2023 Q2 2024 Q3 2024 Q3 2024/ Q2 2024 Q3 2024/2023 B Mining and Quarrying 4 8 7 -12,5 75,0 C Manufacturing 869 949 1.470 54,9 69,2 D Electricity, Gas, Steam and Air Conditioning Supply 6 19 151 694,7 2.416,7 E Water Supply, Sewerage, Waste Management and Remediation Activities 79 61 71 16,4 -10,1 F Construction 749 793 1.315 65,8 75,6 G Wholesale and Retail Trade, Repair of Motor Vehicles and Motorcycles 2.304 2.331 2.849 22,2 23,7 H Transportation and Storage 527 743 767 3,2 45,5 I Accommodation and Food Service Activities 2.058 3.971 3.793 -4,5 84,3 J Information and Communication 629 659 724 9,9 15,1 K Financial and Insurance Activities 466 477 509 6,7 9,2 L Real Estate Activities 90 12 84 600,0 -6,7 M Professional, Scientific and Technical Activities 1.001 1.078 1.160 7,6 15,9 N Administrative and Support Service Activities 808 643 690 7,3 -14,6 O Public Administration and Defense, Compulsory Social Security 753 191 172 -9,9 -77,2 P Education 950 518 637 23,0 -32,9 Q Human Health and Social Work Activities 680 772 753 -2,5 10,7 R Arts, Entertainment and Recreation 102 283 639 125,8 526,5 S Other Service Activities 199 270 219 -18,9 10,1 Total 12.274 13.778 16.010 16,2 30,4

Table 2 Nace Rev.2 Economic Activity Job Vacancy Rate (%) Q3 2023 Q2 2024 Q3 2024 B Mining and Quarrying 0,6 1,5 1,3 C Manufacturing 2,4 2,5 3,8 D Electricity, Gas, Steam and Air Conditioning Supply 0,4 1,1 8,3 E Water Supply, Sewerage, Waste Management and Remediation Activities 2,1 1,9 2,0 F Construction 1,9 2,0 3,2 G Wholesale and Retail Trade, Repair of Motor Vehicles and Motorcycles 3,1 2,9 3,6 H Transportation and Storage 2,9 3,7 3,8 I Accommodation and Food Service Activities 3,9 6,9 6,4 J Information and Communication 4,0 3,4 3,6 K Financial and Insurance Activities 2,2 2,1 2,2 L Real Estate Activities 2,5 0,3 2,1 M Professional, Scientific and Technical Activities 2,8 2,7 2,9 N Administrative and Support Service Activities 4,5 3,3 3,5 O Public Administration and Defense, Compulsory Social Security 2,4 0,6 0,5 P Education 2,9 1,5 2,0 Q Human Health and Social Work Activities 2,9 3,1 3,0 R Arts, Entertainment and Recreation 1,3 3,1 6,2 S Other Service Activities 1,6 2,2 1,8 Total 2,9 3,0 3,5

Methodological Information

Definitions

A job vacancy is a paid post that is newly created, unoccupied or about to become vacant, and for which the employer is taking active steps to find a suitable candidate from outside the enterprise concerned and intends to fill it either immediately or within a specific period of time.

The job vacancy rate is the number of job vacancies expressed as a percentage of the total number of occupied posts and job vacancies.