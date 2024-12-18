Record high coal consumption in 2024

The International Energy Agency (IEA) reports that coal burning is set to reach a record high in 2024, AFP reports. The agency estimated last year that coal consumption would decline this year, after record figures in 2023.

In total, the IEA estimates that 8.77 billion tons of coal will be burned this year. China accounts for the lion’s share of this, with 4.9 billion tons.

At the same time, 2024 is set to be the warmest year ever recorded. This will likely be the first year to pass 1.5 degrees of warming, compared to pre-industrial times.