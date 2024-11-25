Cyprus to resume gas search in 2025

Activity in energy sector in the Eastern Mediterranean will restart with the American company ExxonMobil conducting drilling operations in the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) of Cyprus next year.

Simerini newspaper recalls that ExxonMobil announced that it would carry out two new drilling operations in January 2025, and reports that the American company was the license holder in 2017 and had explored the “Glafkos” deposit in 2019.

ExxonMobil will reportedly conduct drilling operations in the “Pegasus” and “Electra” deposits in the 6th and 5th parcels within the “EEZ”.