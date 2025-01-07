Europe is grappling with a powerful wave of extreme winter weather, including heavy snow, sleet, and storms, which has disrupted transportation and infrastructure across the continent, leaving travelers stranded and local communities struggling to manage the chaos.

In Germany, the winter weather caused significant disturbances to air and rail transport over the weekend. At Berlin Brandenburg Airport, the number of arrivals was cut in half on Sunday evening due to the threat of sleet, with landings limited to just 20 planes per hour. Frankfurt Airport canceled 120 of its 1,090 scheduled flights on Sunday, while Munich Airport operated with only one runway for much of the day, rescheduling 750 flights and canceling 35 as a precaution. Rail services across Germany, including in Frankfurt, also experienced widespread delays and cancellations.

The Netherlands saw similar disruptions on Sunday due to heavy snowfall. Around 70 flights were canceled at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport as icy conditions made operations difficult. Snow-covered roads across the country led to a number of accidents, further complicating the situation for travelers.

In Britain, snow and rain continued to cause major disruptions on Monday, including delays and cancellations of flights at airports and rail services, school closures and power outages.

Severe weather also wreaked havoc in Ireland, where more than 34,000 customers were left without electricity and 40,000 without water by Monday. Schools were closed, and authorities issued warnings about significant travel disruptions as crews worked around the clock to restore essential services.

In the Czech Republic, Prague International Airport temporarily halted operations late Sunday afternoon due to freezing rain and ice. Many flights were either delayed or canceled, and electric train services were suspended in several parts of the country. Meteorologists have warned that freezing rain and hazardous conditions are expected to persist.

Croatia issued a yellow weather alert for central and mountainous regions due to heavy snow, ice, and intense precipitation. Road closures, traffic jams, and accidents created significant challenges for residents and travelers alike.

In Bosnia and Herzegovina, authorities issued warnings for snow, ice, and extreme cold weather, urging caution on icy roads. Snow chains were made mandatory for freight vehicles in certain areas.

Romanian meteorologists extended a code yellow warning for strong winds in the Apuseni Mountains and Eastern Carpathians, with the adverse conditions expected to persist until Wednesday.

Eastern Norway remains under an orange warning for heavy snow, with forecasts predicting prolonged and severe snowfall. Major highways and mountain passes have been disrupted, and traffic incidents have been reported across the region. By midday Monday, more than 5,000 households were without electricity. Air traffic in southern and central Norway has also been severely affected, with multiple cancellations and delays.