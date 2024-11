The latest mediation effort to prevent the 48-hour strike by doctors in public hospitals in Cyprus has ended in a stalemate.

Today’s meeting of OKYPY with the union of government doctors ended without any results, reports Cyprus Radio.

The planned 48-hour strike by government doctors is set for Tuesday and Wednesday, November 26 and 27.

Doctors are protesting the agreement with OKYpY, regarding the amount of financial incentives for the year 2023