Synchronization of Baltic power systems with continental Europe

The Baltic power transmission system operators (TSOs) signed an operational agreement on Wednesday, outlining principles of cooperation for their integration into the Continental Europe Synchronous Area (CESA), Latvian TSO Augstsprieguma Tikls (AST) announced in a statement.

The agreement will take effect upon the synchronization of the Baltic power systems with continental Europe, scheduled for Feb. 9, 2025.

“Despite the administrative borders between the countries, the energy systems of the three Baltic states will be operated as a single Baltic energy system, enhancing system stability and the security of electricity supply,” said Gatis Junghans, a representative of AST.

AST explained that the agreement defines the rights and responsibilities of the Baltic TSOs regarding the synchronous operation of the Baltic power systems with CESA.