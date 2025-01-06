Congo has executed 102 people in one week

102 people have been executed by Congolese authorities in the past week, and another 70 are scheduled to be executed within the next 24 hours.

The executed men are said to be men aged 18 to 35 and belong to so-called Kuluna gangs. Authorities describe them as “armed robbers” and “urban bandits.”

The executions took place at Angenga prison in northwestern Congo. The country has not used the death penalty against civilians since 2003, and the choice to resume executions is facing opposition from several quarters.