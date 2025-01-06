Famagusta Gazette

Famagusta Gazette

Mon. Jan 6th, 2025
Africa Crime Live World

Congo has executed 102 people in one week

By Famagusta Gazette

102 people have been executed by Congolese authorities in the past week, and another 70 are scheduled to be executed within the next 24 hours.

The executed men are said to be men aged 18 to 35 and belong to so-called Kuluna gangs. Authorities describe them as “armed robbers” and “urban bandits.”

The executions took place at Angenga prison in northwestern Congo. The country has not used the death penalty against civilians since 2003, and the choice to resume executions is facing opposition from several quarters.

By Famagusta Gazette

Related Post

Americas Live Russia Ukraine

Zelensky: Security guarantees will only work if they are provided by the US

Famagusta Gazette Jan 6, 2025
Asia Live Regional Tourism World

UAE recorded over one million air traffic movements in 2024

Famagusta Gazette Jan 6, 2025
Europe Live

Austria: Freedom Party’s leader Herbert Kickl to form new government

Famagusta Gazette Jan 6, 2025

You Missed

Africa Crime Live World

Congo has executed 102 people in one week

Americas Live Russia Ukraine

Zelensky: Security guarantees will only work if they are provided by the US

Asia Live Regional Tourism World

UAE recorded over one million air traffic movements in 2024

Europe Live

Austria: Freedom Party’s leader Herbert Kickl to form new government

Famagusta Gazette