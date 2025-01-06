Famagusta Gazette

Eight killed in Russian house fire

By Famagusta Gazette

Eight people were killed after a fire broke out in a wooden apartment building in Russia’s western Kirov region, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations (EMERCOM) said Sunday.

The fire occurred in the village of Kilmez, about 1,000 km northeast of Moscow. Initial reports indicated that seven people died, and an eighth body was discovered in the debris-cleaning process.

The EMERCOM teams are investigating the cause of the fire.

Kirov Governor Alexander Sokolov said that the building was home to 11 residents, primarily pensioners.

