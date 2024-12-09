Syria’s embassy in Moscow has changed its flag

The state-run Russian news agency Tass reports that the Syrian embassy in Moscow has replaced the Syrian flag used by the Assad regime with the flag used by rebel groups.

The AFP news agency reports that one of their journalists has observed the same thing.

The parties to the war have operated with two different flags since the civil war broke out in 2011. The flag used by the Assad regime is red, white and black with two green stars, while the rebel flag is green, white and black with three red stars.

Russian media reported on Sunday that Assad and his family have traveled to Russia, where they have reportedly been granted political asylum by the Russian authorities.