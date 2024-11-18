Bushfire in southern Australia could burn for weeks

Authorities warned on Monday that a bushfire in southern Australia that has destroyed at least one home could continue burning for several weeks.

The bushfire near the town of Kadnook, over 300 km west of Melbourne, was one of several that ignited in southern Australia amid hot and windy conditions on Saturday, forcing evacuations of residents across the western part of the state of Victoria.

At least one home was destroyed by the fire and authorities believe two more may have burnt down in addition to agricultural losses.

The situation eased on Sunday night as temperatures dropped and some rain fell in the area but a “watch and act” warning remained in place on Monday, with residents told it is not yet safe to return.

Local mayor Tim Meyer said on Monday that the fast-moving fire caught locals by surprise on Saturday.

“It’s been a horrifying weekend and it’s been really tough,” he told Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) television. “That might burn for several weeks yet.”

Strike teams were on Monday deployed to the area to relieve fire crews who spent the weekend containing the blaze and authorities are investigating whether the fire was deliberately lit.

Mark Gunning from the Country Fire Authority (CFA) said that investigators are currently treating it as suspicious.

Anyone who is convicted of intentionally or recklessly causing a bushfire in Victoria can be sentenced to up to 15 years in jail.

A second fire near the Great Ocean Road, a major tourist drawcard along Victoria’s southwest coast, was on Monday downgraded after residents were on Sunday advised to leave the area.