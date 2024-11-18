Deadly weekend on the roads in Cyprus, president expresses ‘grave sorrow’

Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides has expressed grave sorrow over the death of three young men in late night car accident on the Derinya – Freneros Road, in eastern Cyprus, near Paralimni.

Speaking to the media, he stressed that the country needs to continue efforts towards building a culture of road safety.

The three victims are all from Frenaro’s. Two other men who were also travelling in the same car, suffered serious injuries but are out of danger.

The collision happened after their car hit another one that was trying to turn. The 44-year -old father and son who were in the second car suffered minor injuries.

The driver has been arrested.

At the same time, a second fatal road accident in Nicosia saw a 20-year-old female student from Greece lose her life after the car she was in swerved off course and crashed into the wall of a building and then on a traffic sign.